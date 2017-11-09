Burberry upmarket push snaps investor patience

Burberry’s strategy update has taken the shine off a reasonable set of interim results.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 9, 2017 9:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Burberry’s strategy update has taken the shine off a reasonable set of interim results.

Time to get established

Its decision push upmarket is cogent as the luxury world evolves into a more globally dispersed one. It is the length of the lead time that the 161-year old luxury group envisages it will take to establish a position “firmly in luxury” that has frustrated investors. Burberry sees £120m cumulative annualised savings in 2020. But these will be more than offset by a £15m restructuring charge in 2019 and an £150m-£160m annual capital expenditure rate in 2019 and 2020. The group makes clear that revenue and profit growth, plus “meaningful” operating margin improvement are unlikely before 2021. Margin for error is further reduced because Burberry plans to ramp capex to £190m-£210m from 2021 as well. In short, Burberry’s strategy update makes sense as it will equip the group for the new world of luxury, but it is essentially a profit warning. Rough calculations suggest market forecasts for 2019 need to come down by around 7%; some of the more optimistic ones by as much as 10%.

Promising interims

Were it not for the weight of the strategy refresh, we think there’s little doubt Burberry’s half-year profits would have triggered a reasonable stock price lift on Thursday. Most results were in-line-to-slightly-better than forecasts. Digital sales growth and signs of improving loyalty in all regions were highlights. Additionally, beauty appears to have turned a corner, vindicating the decision to return to a partnership structure after Burberry tried going it alone for about two years. Other signs that Burberry remains financially underpinned included quickening free cash flow growth- that will come in handy in view of the strategy rethink. A cash conversion ratio rising above 100% also means Burberry was operating more efficiently in H1.

Where to pin disappointment

Few major investors will have much quarrel with the aims of the strategic update. Rather it is the low hurdle for the ramp to improvement that is a deeply negative surprise. The effect on the stock, which was trading down 12% at the time of writing, has been exacerbated by the uprating over the last year and a half. The stock gained more than 40% between mid-June last year and Wednesday’s close, as hopes built that installation of CEO Marco Gobbetti, renowned in the luxury world, would accelerate growth. But his sound plan of action appears to offer a lower hurdle for near-term performance than investors expected. The shares could now drift lower into year-end as the investment rationale versus European rivals, for instance LVMH, weakens further.


Technical chart

The worst day for Burberry shares in half a decade has in fact merely reestablished the range the shares traversed between March and as recently as October. This will be little solace for shareholders. Technically speaking though, so long as Thursday's fearsome looking candle -- check out the wicks -- doesn't extend further to the downside, the stock will almost certainly close above its crucial 200-day moving average, with the range intact. True, reestablished resistance at 1838p, will again pose a hurdle. Again, on the bright side, support at 1718.6p has also withstood the fiercest attack by Burberry bears for years, suggesting the threshold needn't give way in the near term. That said, momentum, as measured by the Relative Strength Index (see RSI sub-chart) does not look promising, pointing almost vertically downward at the time of writing. If broken, there will be little safeguard for the stock before the lower range limit of 1567p. Naturally, investors would prefer not to contemplate life beyond that because if it transpires, it will be accompanied by a rapid rise in volatility. The most obvious aspects of the stock's structure would also be well and truly broken. Should sentiment have a rethink, shares will almost certainly drift back to the upper limit of the range over the medium term, although they're unlikely to breach it until the 21-day exponential moving average inverts higher. It did the opposite on Thursday.

Burberry share price chart - daily

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.