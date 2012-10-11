Burberry leads UK markets higher as traders shrug off S amp P Spanish downgrade

Despite another credit rating downgrade for Spain, the UK market and major indices across Europe have managed to stay positive. Company news surrounding Burberry and […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 11, 2012 12:45 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Despite another credit rating downgrade for Spain, the UK market and major indices across Europe have managed to stay positive. Company news surrounding Burberry and WH Smith has particularly grabbed the attention of investors in early trading.

Burberry led UK stocks higher, advancing 8.2% in early trading after a well received trading update. Despite issuing a profit warning last month, it confirmed that total revenue for the first half rose 8% and comparable store sales grew 3%. However, the fashion brand confirmed that sales growth did slow in the second quarter after being hit by the slowdown in China and Britain. Nevertheless the fact that it showed signs of picking up towards the end of the period pleased the market, resulting in a strong rally but the stock still has a lot of ground to make up in order to return to its 1400 pre profit warning level.

Continuing with the retail sector, WH Smith shed 3.5% by mid morning after investors showed their displeasure of the impending departure of Kate Swann, CEO for the newsagent chain. During her nine years she is widely recognised to have maximised returns from what was once considered a business with little growth potential.

With Europe rarely out of the limelight, Standard and Poor’s cut Spain’s sovereign credit rating by two notches to BBB minus, just above ‘junk’ territory. It blamed a deepening economic recession that is limiting the government’s policy options as a main reason. Also tensions between Spain’s regional governments and the central government are rising, leading to less effective policy making.

One such example is Catalonia which is pushing for a referendum on independence from Spain, with 74% now wanting such a referendum and some experts expecting an outcome of Yes 55%, 25% No and 20% Abstention.

Investors are hoping it will prompt Spain to formally ask for a bailout. As a result the yield on Spanish 10-year government bonds came under moderate pressure, rising nine basis points to 5.86%, however, noticeably still below the 6% level. With Spain still denying that they need a bailout the waiting game looks set to continue, especially as the Standard and Poor’s decision hasn’t necessarily shocked the markets as it comes after a similar move from Moody’s.

With the regional elections due in Spain in 10 days, large redemptions are due towards the end of the month and the possibility of another downgrade by Moody’s, Spain and the eurozone will dominate the month of October.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.