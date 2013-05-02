BSkyB to create jobs after profits rise

More than 500 new jobs are being created by BSkyB after the company revealed its profits rose during the first quarter of the year.

It announced it made pre-tax profits of £966 million for the nine months to the end of March, which is up from £899 million a year earlier.

BSkyB stated that it will be able to create 550 new jobs as a result of the rise in profits and also revealed it now has more than 30 million subscribers in the UK for the first time.

Chief executive Jeremy Darroch said in a statement that the company's multi-product strategy is delivering strong results for the firm, adding: "Despite the tough consumer environment, we added 715,000 more subscription products in three months."

He said the 550 new jobs will be created by the company to meet demand for its products and serve its growing customer base.

On the back of the news, stocks in BSkyB rose slightly and at 08:24 this morning (May 2nd) they were trading seven points higher than the start of the day at 852.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index