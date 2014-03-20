British mobile company announces closure

Customers have been left angry after the shock closure of a British mobile company.

Ovivo Mobile announced in a post on its website that it is shutting down with immediate effect.

The company, which ran a mobile virtual network, allowed users to gain access to Vodafone's network without having to pay a monthly fee, BBC News reports.

The firm said: "We are very sad to announce that for reasons beyond our control, Ovivo Mobile is closing down on the evening of Wednesday 19th March, 2014."

It added that customers who want to keep their mobile phone number can do so by filling in a form on its website.

Ovivo Mobile then went on to thank "each and every one of you for your support and friendship over the last two years".

The announcement of the closure of Ovivo Mobile comes only a short time after Vodafone announced the purchase of Spanish cable operator Ono.

Vodafone stated that it has agreed a deal worth as much as 7.2 billion euros (£6 billion) for its competitor, with the move seen as the company's latest attempt to assert its dominance in the European market.

