British Gas customer account details exposed online

The company has contacted more than 2,000 customers to warn that their email addresses and passwords were posted online.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2015 9:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

More than 2,000 British Gas customers have been warned that their email addresses and account passwords were posted online. The affected accounts have also been disabled to prevent misuse.

British Gas, which has 14.7 million customer accounts, contacted the affected customers to warn them of the security glitch, but says that it doesn't think its own systems were breached.

The details were posted Pastebin, a document-sharing website.

In an email, British Gas said that bank and payment card details were not revealed. However, the login information could have been used to get into accounts and view information like names, addresses and past energy bills.

"I can assure you there has been no breach of our secure data storage systems, so none of your payment data, such as bank account or credit card details, have been at risk," the email read.

Information not from British Gas

The message also assured account holders that payment details were encrypted and stored securely. 

"From our investigations, we are confident that the information which appeared online did not come from British Gas," the email also said.

According to the BBC, British Gas wrote to the customers before checking all of the published passwords. This means it's possible that fewer accounts were actually at risk than originally thought. 

The energy supplier says there are a number of ways the details could have been obtained without a security breach for the company. For example, perpetrators may have obtained the passwords from another data breach and found that some people had used the same information for the British Gas website.

Customers could have also been the victims of a phishing campaign, in which they were tricked into revealing their account details.

Details leaked

The news about British Gas customers' account details being leaked is the latest in a string of online security breaches. On Tuesday night, the Marks and Spencer website was temporarily disabled after customers reported other people's details in their accounts. And last week, TalkTalk's website was hacked, putting thousands of users' information at risk.

British Gas is owned by Centrica – on Thursday (October 28th), shares in Centrica closed at 228.20 pence.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.