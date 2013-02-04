Brent Crude Oil Futures slide as US engages in Iran nuclear talks

Brent Crude Oil Futures have slipped as the US engages with Iran in key nuclear talks.

The Middle-Eastern nation is currently considering an offer to negotiate directly with the world's largest economy over its nuclear programme, with meetings between both nations anticipated to resume this month.

Discussions concerning Iran's nuclear work will be held in Kazakhstan on February 25th, according to foreign minister Ali Akbar Salehi, who was speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

Bilateral negotiations will be offered by the US if Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is prepared for "serious" discussions, US vice-president Joe Biden stated the day before the summit in the Bavarian capital city.

Iran's nuclear programme has been a controversial issue on the world stage, as the nation refused international authorities access to some parts of its operations, while concerns have been mounting that the country is developing weapons.

At 14:20 GMT, Brent Crude Oil Futures fell by one per cent to $115.60 per barrel.

