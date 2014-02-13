Bombardier Aerospace secures Singapore orders

Bombardier Aerospace has announced that it has landed a major deal at the Singapore Airshow.

The company revealed that a customer from the Middle East and Africa has signed a letter of intent for the purchase of up to 12 CRJ900 NextGen regional jets. Bombardier values the agreement at $563 million (£338 million) should the full amount be taken up. This latest deal has seen firm orders for the company's CRJ Series aircraft grow to 1,812 with 339 CRJ900 and CRJ900 NextGen aircraft among the figure.

Interest in the CRJ Series has been steadily growing over recent months with buyers being attracted to the aircraft's efficiency and reduced operating costs compared to other models available on the market. The introduction of the CRJ900 NextGen has seen clients benefit from a 5.5 per cent fuel burn reduction and up to five per cent lower fuel burn compared to its nearest competitor.

Mike Aracamore, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said: "Recent enhancements to the aircraft allow it to offer up to 5.5 per cent lower fuel consumption, which positions it far ahead of announced competitive, in-production jets in the same seat class.

"Bombardier set the performance benchmark for aircraft in this category and we’re constantly moving that benchmark forward – which is a big reason for its success."

Bombardier Aerospace has been involved in a number of high profile deals of late and recently announced a $1.21 billion (£736 million) deal with Al Qahtani Aviation Company for the delivery of 16 CSeries Aircraft. The models will be used by SaudiGulf Airlines and the agreement also has the option for an extra ten aircraft, raising the value to $1.99 billion.

The company's share price fell by $C0.10 (£0.05) today (February 13th) at 10:40 GMT to $C4.08.

