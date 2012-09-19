BoJ Decision amp EUR JPY Setup

A knee jerk reaction from traders and strategists to the latest increase in the Bank of Japan’s asset purchases may be to focus on the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2012 5:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A knee jerk reaction from traders and strategists to the latest increase in the Bank of Japan’s asset purchases may be to focus on the USD/JPY pair, but a more interesting pair is EUR/JPY.

Overnight, the BoJ raised its asset-purchases by around Yen 10tn to Yen 80tn, by splitting the new purchases between short term government bills and longer term government bonds.

Here are four reasons why the BoJ action is seen more favourable to EUR/JPY than USD/JPY (which is most likely to chart another temporary rebound, limited at 80 yen).

1.  The impact on equity markets from the triple dosage of stimulus from the BoJ, Fed (unprecedented in prioritizing employment vs. inflation) and ECB (integrating unlimited OMT to conditionality) is seen widely positive over the coming three months. Such developments are seen weighing on JPY and giving back EUR its positive correlation with equities, which it lost in Spring/Summer due to eurozone uncertainty.

2.  While all major currencies are characterized by their own fundamental woes, the US dollar may suffer from the Fed’s open-ended QE3—which, unlike previous QE rounds, can be renewed until the central bank decides unemployment has stabilized. That is unlikely to happen any time soon as the term “structural” is becoming a more fitting description of US unemployment (no longer cyclical).

3.  The USD is fighting time with the inevitable fiscal cliff. A second credit downgrade from Egan Jones and the latest outlook warning from Moody’s coupled with the monetary “debasement” from the Fed raises the vulnerability of the US currency during the central banks’ market-friendly stimuli. In such a set-up, the yen and the greenback are the least attractive. See CFTC chart of USD/JPY speculative commitments, suggesting further yen longs are in store.

4.  Considering the previous pattern of rising global bond yields following QE1 and QE2, the negative correlation between JPY and global yields highlights upcoming yen weakness against non-USD currencies. One of them is EUR.

EUR/JPY may continue well into its four-year trend, but the policy historical double strike from the ECB and the Fed, alongside today’s BoJ action destabilizes the logic of EUR/JPY from remaining near 12-year lows. 104 appears as the interim target, followed by a correction testing 101 territory, before a retest of the 107 by mid Q4.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.