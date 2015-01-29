Boeing reports 19 rise in net earnings

Boeing has reported a strong performance in the fourth quarter of the year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 29, 2015 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Planemaker Boeing has reported a strong performance in the final quarter of the year.

The aerospace giant saw a 19 per cent rise in net earnings for the period taking its total to $1.47 billion (£970 million). The company's commercial airbus business was one of the top performing areas with a 15 per cent increase in revenues to $16.8 billion. The trading update prompted a significant bump in the firm's share price to 138.26 as of 15:17 GMT on Wednesday (January 28th).

One of the main drivers for Boeing's success has been a high demand for its aircraft. The company confirmed during the week that it expects to deliver between 750 and 755 new commercial jets over the next 12 months. This level of orders will ensure that Boeing can once again outstrip rival Airbus when it comes to production.

Jim McNerney, chairman and chief executive of Boeing, was pleased with the firm's progress and said: "Strong operating performance in the final quarter of 2014 propelled us to some of our best-ever results and sealed a fifth consecutive year of core operating earnings growth.

"By responding to strong demand with market-leading and proven products and capabilities, and delivering them more efficiently, we are strengthening a powerful business platform that is providing increased returns for our shareholders."

Soaring Dreamliner costs

It was not all positivity as the company confirmed that manufacturing costs for the advanced 787 Dreamliner aircraft continued to grow faster than previously expected. The Dreamliner has endured somewhat of a checkered entry into the commercial airline sector with the models experiencing a number of technical difficulties, effectively hampering its roll out.

Boeing managed to pull off a major coup towards the end of the year when the company struck a deal with Air China to deliver 60 737 aircraft. The deal, worth over $6 billion, will see aircraft delivered between 2016 and 2020.

Find out the latest trading performance of all companies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.