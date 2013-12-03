Billing errors lead to npower apology

Energy company npower has apologised to millions of customers over billing mistakes.

The firm's chief executive Paul Massara stated that he wanted to write to each of the 3.4 million customers to apologise for the errors.

Issues with setting up accounts, direct debit payments and billing are among those that have led to npower becoming the most complained about energy company in the UK.

"We have let many of our domestic customers down and I wanted to write to each of them personally to say sorry," said Mr Massara.

He added npower is now in talks with industry regulator Ofgem over how it can make sure these problems do not arise again in the future.

Mr Massara said: "Although we've made good progress fixing many of the underlying issues, we still have a long way to go and our customers deserve to get the best possible service."

The share price of npower is down today (December 3rd) on the back of the news. At 15:13 GMT, its stocks were over two per cent lower than at the start of the session.

