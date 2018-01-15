Big US Bank shares face pain before tax cut gain

Focus is squarely on how big a shot in the arm U.S. banks may get--eventually--from new tax rules

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2018 9:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It's all about taxes

With the U.S. bank reporting season underway, the focus remains firmly on the strength of the potential shot in the arm they may get from the new new federal tax code. That was underlined by the first set of fourth-quarter results from major lenders, released by JPMorgan and Wells Fargo on Friday. These showed that patchy performances continued into year-end. What was striking was that with JPMorgan shares outshining those of Wells by way of reaction, investors clearly looked beyond divergent—and spectacular—early encounters with new corporate taxes.

JPMorgan tax pain trumps Wells' gain

JPM saw a $2.4bn hit in total. That was from a one-off repatriation tax on income kept abroad and also adjustments to the value of deferred tax assets and liabilities. The bank even said it didn’t expect to return sack loads of cash held overseas home. But its shares still closed up 1.6%. The contrast with Wells Fargo was stark. Its shares slipped 0.7% despite the biggest U.S. mortgage lender posting a huge benefit from President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Wells Fargo’s income was flattered by a one-off $3.35bn boost accounting for more than half its $6.2B net income, or $1.16 a share. More to the point, The bank's closely eyed expenses remained elevated. It also showed further signs of market share loss in its giant mortgage franchise, where originations slumped 33% in 2017.

Optimism helps 

Hence JPM’s and Wells’ results were no break from norms established last year. The former demonstrated satisfactory though turgid progress in all major businesses apart from trading, the latter continued its sluggish grind away from its reputational and financial doldrums triggered by its fake account scandal. More to the point, investor reaction shrugged off JPM’s tax slam, and lifted its stock based on an adjusted EPS of beat of $1.76. It was the opposite for Wells. Crucially, optimistic commentary seemed to help JPMorgan. The bank suggested revamped taxation would boost profit growth from increased revenue generation and not just from its tax rate falling to 19% from 32%.

Citigroup faces $20bn one-off dent

Similar patterns are expected to play out when both Citigroup releases earnings on 16th January, Bank of America and Goldman on 17th and Morgan Stanley on 18th.  No ‘bulge bracket’ lender is expected to see a similar immediate lift like Wells Fargo, though their shares could still applaud any signs that underlying recovery stories remain on track. Of the biggest Wall-Street focused banks that have yet to report, Citigroup looks most exposed to the new tax regime. It faces a $20bn charge in total. That's because seismic losses in 2007-2009 will now offset future taxes less than under previous rules. Goldman could take a total $5bn charge linked to the new repatriation tax.

A clue to market reactions in the wake of these earnings can be seen from the fact that large bank shares mostly outperformed the S&P 500 last year due to the expected boost to their bottom lines from reduced tax and regulatory burdens. 'Fin-reg' remains largely just an idea, but banks’ capability to make a credible case about positive impact from new legislation—as PMorgan did—could be crucial for how their shares perform in the wake of earnings and over the year ahead.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.