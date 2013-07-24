Bentley announces 1 000 new jobs

Bentley has confirmed that the development of a new luxury car is going to enable the company to create 1,000 new jobs.

The move was welcomed by the UK's prime minister David Cameron, who stated that he is "delighted" the new model will be made at the firm's headquarters in Crewe.

Bentley's owner, Volkswagen, had considered using a plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, to build the new SUV, but instead elected to base production in the UK.

Mr Cameron noted that on top of the creation of 1,000 new jobs, the decision will result in the safeguarding of many more, "as well as increasing training opportunities for highly skilled apprentices".

Chairman of Volkswagen Martin Winterkorn added the carmaker believes in the UK as a viable destination for its production.

The manufacturer has seen its share price rise slightly in the early stages of trading today (July 24th) on the back of the news.

At 08:32 BST, shares were trading 0.49 per cent higher than at the start of the day.

