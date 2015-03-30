Benetton sells World Duty Free stake to Dufry

The Benetton family has sold its controlling stake in World Duty Free.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 30, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

World Duty Free is set to fall into the hands of Switzerland's Dufry following an agreement that will create the world's largest travel retailer.

The Benetton family announced that it would be selling its controlling stake in World Duty Free to Dufry in a deal worth around €3.6 billion (£2.63 billion). The Swiss firm is paying around €10.25 a share for the 50.1 per cent stake which will see it take over a company with a market share of 25 per cent and projected annual sales of €8.3 billion.

Once completed, the deal will combine World Duty Free which operates 495 stores in 98 airports across the globe with the Basel-based Dufry with 1,650 locations in over 60 countries. The Swiss firm boasts a workforce of 20,000 employees and last year posted a record turnover of $4.3 billion (£2.9 billion).

Outlining the financial details of the deal, Dufry said in a statement: "Dufry will finance the acquisition through a mix of debt and equity, raised through a rights issue which is underwritten by a group of banks and well-known cornerstone investors."

Dufry operations

Dufry has a presence across the globe with perfumes and cosmetics being its top-selling category in the past year. Consumers purchasing these type of goods accounted for 28 per cent of all new sales in the year ending December 31st, 2014. This far outweighed the 18 per cent reached for confectionery, food and catering and 15 per cent on wine and spirits.

The company believes that by teaming up with World Duty Free it will be able expand its services to passengers visiting some of the world's busiest airports.

World Duty Free last year posted a turnover of $2.6 billion and is currently owned by Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.