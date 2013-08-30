BCC upgrades UK growth forecast

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has upwardly revised its growth forecast for the UK economy to 1.3 per cent for the year.

Previous estimates released by the body showed that it expected a 0.9 per cent expansion, but it is now forecasting 2.2 per cent growth next year and a 2.5 per cent boost in 2015.

The BCC's director-general John Longworth stated that the economic recovery is not yet secure, despite the promising data released by the body.

"We have had false dawns in recent years and although this upturn appears to be on stronger ground, we must be aware that complacency could lead to setbacks," he said.

Mr Longworth noted external factors such as the eurozone crisis and the Syrian civil war, as well as other conflicts in the Middle East, could yet have an impact on UK economic growth.

In a late night House of Commons vote yesterday (August 29th), MPs voted against a government motion for the UK to launch a military strike in Syria following president Bashar al-Assad being accused of using chemical weapons.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index