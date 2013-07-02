BCC UK economy making progress

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has stated the economic recovery in the UK is continuing to make progress.

Official data showed the economy grew by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of the year and the BCC's Quarterly Economic Survey released today (July 2nd) suggested most key balances stronger than in Q1 2013.

Service export deliveries balance rose to +36 per cent, which the BCC pointed out is the highest level since the survey began in 1989.

Director-general of the BCC John Longworth stated that despite the gloomy picture of the economy painted in the media, UK firms are determined to make progress.

He said: "It is incredibly encouraging to see export deliveries reach record levels and the upturn in employment balances is reassuring in spite of the risks at home and abroad."

Last month, the UK's chancellor George Osborne revealed his latest spending review. However, it received a mixed reception, with the Trades Union Congress labelling it as "toxic".

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index