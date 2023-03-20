Baseline: Indonesia’s export bans reinforce local industry, limits exports

Natalie Scott-Gray highlights Indonesia's ‘grand strategy’ to support its domestic refining industries, limiting the export of unprocessed raw materials – most notably nickel – and increasing the shipment of refined products which benefit local industry.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 20, 2023 11:00 AM
Molten metal
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Natalie Scott-Gray highlights Indonesia's ‘grand strategy’ to support its domestic refining industries, limiting the export of unprocessed raw materials – most notably nickel – and increasing the shipment of refined products which benefit local industry.

Import bans are probable. President Joko Widodo also announced that an import ban on nickel could be imposed this year. “In our grand strategy, we want to downstream all commodities”, adding, “other countries will realise that they must invest here or partner with our companies. That’s the only option.” Tax policy is another tool. A progressive tax has been proposed on Nickel Pig Iron (NPI) and ferronickel, based on the price of nickel (a 2% tax when nickel prices are above $15,000 per ton).

These policies are critical for the Indonesian economy. Nickel and stainless steel are the countries’ third largest exports. If Nickel refining takes place in Indonesia, it could add up to $35 billion to the economy.

Indonesia’s policies have drawn criticism from the World Trade Organization (WTO), which last November upheld EU claims its export ban and domestic processing requirements for nickel ore violated WTO rules. President Widodo was unconcerned: “Even though we lost at the WTO on this nickel issue…it’s okay. I have told the Minister to appeal.”

Nickel Price

 Nickel Price

Source: StoneX

Today Nickel prices are $22,728 per ton, 12% down in the year-to-date. A lot of bad news is in the price, and we expect $26,000 per ton by the end of the year. Forecasts are provided by StoneX Financial Ltd. These forecasts represent the views of the StoneX Metals and Energy teams and not necessarily those of FOREX.com or City Index analysts.

Taken from an analysis by Natalie Scott-Gray, Senior Metals Analyst.

Contact: Natalie.Scott-Gray@StoneX.com

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.