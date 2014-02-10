Barclays shares up on profits news

The share price of Barclays is up today (February 10th), following the early release of the bank's latest financial results.

Data has not been expected to be released by the company until tomorrow, but the bank moved the statement forward in response to media reports.

It announced that it made a pre-tax profit of £2.9 billion for the full year 2013, while adjusted pre-tax profits were down to £5.2 billion.

The bank explained to BBC News that an article published by the Financial Times on its results "was close enough, and so it was felt that we needed to provide clarity".

However, the full results are still being held back by the company and they will be released tomorrow morning, as initially planned.

Barclays stocks rose today on the back of the profits announcement, with the share price of the bank up by more than 1.5 per cent.

At 11:27 GMT, shares in the bank were 1.63 per cent up for the day.

