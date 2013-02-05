Barclays shares rise as it increases PPI provisions

Shares in Barclays have climbed on the London Stock Exchange today (February 5th), after the bank announced that it is increasing its provisions to cover two mis-selling scandals by a generous £1 billion.

This is in relation to the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products sold to small firms and payment protection insurance (PPI).

Following a review, the bank said total provisions for the scandal involving interest rate swaps are now £850 million and £2.6 billion for PPI.

Led by chief executive Antony Jenkins, the bank told the stock market it was forced to up PPI provision as a result of the "higher than anticipated response rate to pro-active mailings in the fourth quarter".

This announcement comes a day after the bank announced that finance director Chris Lucas and legal counsel Mark Harding are stepping down from their roles at Barclays.

At 12:40 GMT, shares in Barclays rose by 1.3 per cent to 295.50p per unit.

