Barclays boss sacked over strategy row

Chief executive Antony Jenkins fired after disagreement over cost-cutting and profitability.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 8, 2015 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The chief executive of Barclays, Antony Jenkins, has been fired after a disagreement with the board concerning the bank's cost-cutting and profitability strategy.

According to the BBC, board members wanted bigger cuts and more emphasis placed on the investment bank's performance.

Commenting on the news, chairman John McFarlane explained that the board believed the bank needs to become more efficient: What we need is profit improvement. Barclays is not efficient. We are cumbersome," he said.

Mr McFarlane has been named executive chairman until a new chief executive is appointed.

In a statement, Barclays said the bank needed a "new set of skills" at the top level.

Shares up

The departure of Mr Jenkins has been seen as good news by investors and shares went up more than three per cent in early morning trading.

Mr McFarlane praised how Mr Jenkins had helped the bank through the aftermath of the financial crisis, but added that it was time for a change at the company.

"There is no question that cultural change was urgently required," he said, adding that Mr Jenkins's skill set had been suitable when he took charge of the company in 2012. However the company's needs had changed.

The board recognised the contribution to the company that Mr Jenkins had made over the years, saying they were "extremely grateful to him for bringing the company to a much stronger position".

However, the non-executive directors had also "concluded that new leadership is required to accelerate the pace of execution going forward."

Future of the company

When asked about future job cuts, Mr McFarlane did not rule them out. He also gave no promises about keeping branches open.

"Inevitably, banks are going to have fewer branches than they have now," he told the BBC. He also said the bank would not be renewing its sponsorship of the Premier League when it expires later this year.

Mr McFarlane says that Barclays needs to increase returns to shareholders by improving revenue, costs and capital performance. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.