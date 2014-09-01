Barclays announces sale of Spanish businesses

Barclays has sold part of its Spanish business in a deal worth £633 million.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 1, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Barclays Bank has announced the sale of parts of its Spanish business to CaixaBank.

In a deal worth £633 million, Spain's third largest lender will absorb Barclays' retail, wealth management and corporate banking business in the country. Following the transaction, Barclays stated that it is still committed to its operations in Spain but will change its focus to key areas where it has competitive advantage. The bank said that it will be putting a concerted effort on both Barclaycard and the investment banking business.

CaixaBank stated that the deal will allow it to consolidate its leadership in Spain and help it gain around 550,000 new customers from the retail banking and private and personal banking sectors. The Spanish lender will help to boost its network of 270 branches and control the 2,400 employees which work for Barclays' Spanish operations.

Gonzalo Gortazar, chief executive officer of CaixaBank, said: "This acquisition will enable us to enhance our personal and private banking businesses in Spain, strengthening our counselling offer to our customers, and will enable us to accelerate organic growth due to the improving economic context."

Barclays has been involved in a major restructuring process in recent months. The bank is planning to cut 19,000 jobs by 2016, 9,000 of which will be from the UK. It has also been looking to create a "bad bank", which pools together the businesses which Barclays considers no longer central to its operations and sell them off or list them on the stock market.

Announcing the transaction with CaixaBank, Anthony Jenkins, group chief executive of Barclays, thanked the company's Spanish colleagues for their "hard work and commitment to customers". He added that the teams will now be consolidated to concerted focus on to the Barclaycard and investment banking operations.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.