Bank Watch HSBC off DoJ hook chains here to stay

The regulatory temperature for global banks might be getting lower

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 11, 2017 12:06 PM
Off the hook

The regulatory temperature for global banks might be getting lower. News that HSBC’s 5-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. has lapsed is the latest development to suggest the regulatory cadence of post-crisis oversight has peaked.

A year of relief

In recent weeks major lenders have heaved a sigh of relief after an international body charged with deciding post-crisis rules announced it would not mandate a “significant increase” of overall capital requirements. JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said finalised rules published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision were “significantly better than expected” and positive for European banks. The committee is a body of the Bank for International Settlements, an uber regulator that most national watchdogs are signed up to. Banks had feared BIS rules could demand they bulk up on more capital, after punishing rounds of capital reinforcement weighed on profitability for years. Most recently, UK banks were also cheered after all passed Bank of England stress tests without reservations. That follows all 34 large U.S. banks being pronounced capable of withstanding extraordinary shocks by the Fed in June, following its own tests. 2017 is the first year lenders have aced both Fed and BoE tests since the central banks began kicking their tires. 

Fallout is not over

Making it through the Fed’s exams means all big U.S. banks can now, in theory, pay out 100% of earnings in dividends or buybacks, though none have said they will. Banks realise that even after one of the better years for global lenders, the outlook remains uncertain. Bank indices have advanced by double digit-percentage amounts this year but the spread between leading stocks and underperformers has been substantial. On the regulatory front, even if banks have seen the worst by way of payback for misconduct since the GFC, fallout will haunt them for years to come. In Britain, for instance, both Lloyds and RBS announced additions to their multibillion provisions for mis-sold payment protection insurance this year, the last before an August 2019 cut-off for fresh claims. Few analysts would be comfortable forecasting that PPI provisions won’t rise further before then. More broadly, research out in September showed global banks paid $353bn over five years to 2016 in fines, legal costs, and compensation, compared to $337bn in the prior 5-year period. In HSBC’s case, having seen misconduct costs peak at $1.9bn in 2012 for anti-money laundering lapses, it paid $3bn last year on compliance costs, a 15% rise on the year. Such costs are unlikely to ease. Official regulators in major bank HQs, including HSBC's, will also likely linger.

HSBC: cash in lieu of growth

Still, HSBC’s shares are the best performing stock among banks of similar size in Europe over the last two years, up 50%. Investors have stayed on side as a year and half of asset sales, backed with a closer eye on costs, have enabled the group to steer capital back to shareholders. At the same time, generating profits from growth remains a challenge. If HSBC is doing the best that a major multinational bank can do in modern times, the low tide for returns may linger, even if the flood of new rules is close to a peak.

Related tags: Lloyds Shares market Barclays

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.