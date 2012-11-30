Bank shares were among the early fallers

- The FTSE 100 opened flat in early trading after hopes of a solution to the us budget deal to avoid recession appeared to fade,


November 30, 2012
- The FTSE 100 opened flat in early trading after hopes of a solution to the us budget deal to avoid recession appeared to fade, after having jumped 1.2% yesterday the FTSE was down 2.78 points at 5867 after a three week high.

- London copper edged higher, looking to finish the month on top on hopes that there will be a recovery in china’s economic growth; however, worries over Europe and the US kept gains controlled.

- Bank shares were among the early fallers, RBS could be forced to explore the sale of businesses considered core, after boe increased pressure on lenders to raise new capital, the UK lender Barclays is also preparing for its fight of a proposed $470 million fine for alleged manipulation of the electricity market.

- Positivity for online gambling group sporting bet which has returned to normal trading levels after challenging conditions, the betting firm says it expects full year results to meet expectations as Australia displayed a strong growth with active customers up 29%.

- There’s no important economic data out today as most investors will be watching US consumer spending figures due at one thirty and Chicago PMIs at 2.45pm as focus will remain on the health of US thank you for listening.

