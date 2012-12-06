Bank of England and ECB monetary policy decisions for 2012 out at noon

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- FTSE was up this morning at around the 5900 level by 9am, with the focus today on the final Bank of England and European Central Bank monetary policy decisions for 2012 out at noon, which are forecast to remain the same as the previous month.

- European shares were strong in early trading, and the DAX which had rallied from the open was at 7520 at 9 o’clock, up almost 70 points. There is however continued speculation over the strength of the markets which have failed to progress beyond key peak levels recently. This is due to the ongoing uncertainty towards the Eurozone Crisis and also over U.S. Budget Talks. At 1.30pm the US Unemployment Claim figures are out, ahead of the Non Farm Payroll tomorrow. There is also an ECB Press conference this afternoon which may provide a little more direction.

- Strongest shares this morning within the FTSE are Standard Chartered and Barclays, with Sage Group and Rolls Royce the weakest. Across the water, it was positive session yesterday for Nokia as shares reached their highest level in over six months. This was after it emerged that they have begun to make a comeback to the tech giant Apple, who have dominated the industry lately.