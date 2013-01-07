Bank of America to pay US govt 3 6bn to settle mortgage claims

The Bank of America has settled with Fannie Mae over claims it sold bad mortgage loans.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 7, 2013 4:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of America (BoA) has agreed to pay the US government mortgage agency Fannie Mae $3.6 billion (£2.2 billion) after reaching a settlement on mortgage loans sold by the bank and its Countrywide arm to the agency ahead of the financial crisis in 2008.

Furthermore, the institution has agreed to buy back 30,000 mortgages for $6.7 billion and pay an additional $1.3 billion in compensation.

In the run-up to the credit crunch in 2007 and 2008, home loans grouped together and sold on as investments were popular, but when the underlying mortgage holders could not meet their debt repayments, the value of these investments fell, plunging banks all over the world into crisis.

Fannie Mae argues the BoA sold it bad home loan debts between 2000 and 2008 and this agreement follows a similar deal made with fellow government agency Freddie Mac, which reached a settlement with the bank in 2011.

At 14:40 GMT on the New York Stock Exchange, BoA shares opened on the right foot, rising by 0.2 per cent to $12.15 per share.

Learn about the US markets and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.