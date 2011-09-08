Australian jobs data disappoints

Asians markets were flat despite positive offshore leads. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was 0.1% higher in late Tokyo trading with no clear catalyst driving […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2011 1:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asians markets were flat despite positive offshore leads. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was 0.1% higher in late Tokyo trading with no clear catalyst driving markets in either direction. There is some skepticism heading into the Obama speech overnight with some traders arguing the good news is already priced in. Australia’s ASX200 index finished flat after giving away its morning leads. Today’s jobs data looks poor on face value. 

Taking a closer look, the Australian economy shed 9,700 jobs with a 12,600 decrease in full employment only partially offset by 2,900 jobs. More importantly, the headline unemployment rate has risen from 5.1% to 5.3% seasonally adjusted. The jobs report comes despite a better than expected retail sales number and strong GDP figures, not only for the second quarter but a revision to the first quarter too. 

On a state-by-state basis, Queensland seems to have the most disappointing numbers with seasonally adjusted unemployment up from 5.7% last month to 6.2%. It’s worth noting that around 10,000 jobs are expected to be created in Queensland commencing from the end of this year as two very key LNG projects commence development, among investment in other infrastructure. Western Australia also saw an increase from 4.0% to 4.4% but remains comfortably below the national average. South Australia’s rate actually fell, from 5.2% to 5.1%, perhaps the brightspot and a sign of better things to come. 

The unemployment rate has now moved from 4.9% seasonally adjusted in March to 5.3% this month, not completely disastrous. Put in context, this is still down on the 5.8% rate in the same month two years ago. RBA Governor Glen Stevens has made clear the need to ensure inflation targeting over the medium term and so we still think this data set alone is not adequate enough to see the RBA changing course anytime soon, at least not over the next month.

Corporate news remains very quiet. Australia’s Takeovers Panel today announced it won’t be initiating any proceedings towards Foster’s after SABMiller complaint on disclosure points. The acquisition remains hostile and isn’t expected to change anytime soon. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.