Australian central bank cuts interest rates

Asian stocks might find some relief today after reasonably positive, or perhaps less negative, offshore leads. US markets didn’t exactly set the world on fire […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 5, 2012 1:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks might find some relief today after reasonably positive, or perhaps less negative, offshore leads.

US markets didn’t exactly set the world on fire overnight but they did turn around from prior losses, paring back to finish the session relatively flat. The Nasdaq performed better, up around 0.5%.

Regional economic news will be focused on the Reserve Bank of Australia this morning and their call on interest rates.

Market expectations are for a cut of at least 25 basis points, some speculating a cut of as much as 50 basis points, but City Index believes a hold scenario might be more likely as the central bank waits to evaluate this month’s jobs data.

The Australian dollar firmed in early morning trade to last settle at 97.32 US cents. The Euro was trading slightly below 125 US cents at the time of writing while the dollar yen was still at elevated levels, last buying 78.35.

In regional corporate news, Etihad Airways has taken a minority 3.96% holding in Virgin Australia. Etihad – the national airline of the United Arab Emirates – confirmed the stake had been built over recent weeks.

This comes at a time where market speculation that Emirates Airlines and Qantas might be working on a tie up have seen brokers re-running their numbers.

In commodities, gold continues to consolidate its recent gains, last trading at US$1620/oz while silver is settling nicely at US$28.28/lb. Copper seems to be holding the US$3.30/lb level convincingly, despite dipping below it yesterday during the afternoon Asian trading session.

Energy prices are likely to continue drifting lower until a clearer growth picture emerges from the US economy – still the largest consumer of oil products. Brent was last trading at US$99.02 per barrel.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.