Aussie fiscal tightening will pave way for RBA cuts

The Australian Treasurer, Wayne Swan, today released the final budget outcome for the financial year ending 30 June 2012. The good news is the budget […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2012 8:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Australian Treasurer, Wayne Swan, today released the final budget outcome for the financial year ending 30 June 2012. The good news is the budget deficit was slightly lower than expected, the bad news is that it has still managed to double to A$43.7bn. No surprise in the market though as this is largely a backward looking number that has been factored in. The commitment to maintain a surplus in 2013 is perhaps more important. The surplus has no bearing on Australia’s credit rating and is largely a token measure, rather than a real effort to reign in the economy. It is an election promise, one which is becoming harder to achieve but the government knows very well that its core strength is economic management and a departure from the surplus pledge would be near fatal politically.

Swan reiterated a 2013 surplus whilst acknowledging that tumbling tax receipts are still taking a toll on the budget. The recent fall in bulk commodity prices in particular means that the government assumptions going into the 2013 financial year and outcomes for receipts are likely to show many large discrepancies. Not only are prices below their highs, but they are below the assumptions used to compile the 2013 numbers in May. So it is ‘back to the drawing board’.

What does the Treasurer do if the income side of the equation is not performing and the net outcome needs to be maintained, mainly for political reasons? Cut the expenditure – this was reaffirmed by Swan today. The cuts need to be large enough to balance the books, we will get a better idea of where they are targeted in the mid year review due sometime in November. With the government cutting back its expenditure, the Reserve Bank of Australia is better placed than ever to provide more monetary easing. Next month’s meeting is shaping up to be very interesting – not only will the RBA have to acknowledge the impact of mining related expenditure being pushed back, but also a very firm government commitment to cut spending in order to achieve a surplus budget outcome.

Despite all the noise around the budget outcome, Australia still enjoys some of the most attractive public credit metrics when taking the size of its economy into consideration. While the rest of the northern hemisphere struggles to contain spiralling sovereign debt, yet alone strive to balance budgets, Australia’s debt is likely to peak at around one tenth of the major advanced economies before falling near zero by the end of this decade. The chart below was published by Swan today on his official Twitter feed (@SwannyDPM).  At first glance it provides comfort for Australians in general to see their debt situation in context. But on deeper consideration, one can’t help but wonder at what advantage low debt really comes, if the sovereign problems of the others on the chart will always have an impact on the Australian economy.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.