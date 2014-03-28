Aussie boost from wheat prices

Forget about the correlation between copper prices and the Australian dollar. As wheat prices surge to 11 month highs and the Australian dollar hits 4-month […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 28, 2014 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Forget about the correlation between copper prices and the Australian dollar. As wheat prices surge to 11 month highs and the Australian dollar hits 4-month highs vs the greenback, It’s time to remind of the correlation between Australia’s currency and prices of wheat, owing to the nation’s role as the world’s 7th largest exporter of the crop.

The 30% price spike in wheat so far this year, emerged from draught conditions in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan as well as deteriorating crop conditions in the US this month. All this has caused production shortfalls, triggering a Russian export bank lasting into year-end. Wheat from the Black Sea region accounts for nearly 20% of world exports to North Africa and the Middle East, causing demand to shift towards supplies from Australia and Argentina.

The rise in wheat also emerged from alternative demand as farmers moved away from expensive corn and barley, which was used for feeding livestock.

One major distinction from the 2007-8 rally in wheat, the current rise is primarily concentrated in crops, whereas 6 years ago, high prices were part of the supercycle in commodities. This also means that oil prices are 25% cheaper than in 2008, sparing farmers from having to lift prices to cover costs of transporting trucks and fertilizers.

Further planting concerns ahead

Looking ahead, prices could remain high following the storms in the (Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas), which have reduced moisture and caused poor crops. Other possible bullish factors include rising chances of El Niño weather phenomenon to develop in the second half of the year, thereby triggering concerns of heat and dryness in India and Australia.

Considering Australia exports 75% of its wheat production, further gains in prices could well boost Australia’s terms of trades as well as its currency. And with Australia’s cash rates likely to have bottomed, we find that familiar correlation between bottoms in wheat prices (see chart) coinciding with the lows in the Aussie. Thus, it is no surprise that out of the top 11-traded currencies, AUD is the 2nd best performing year-to-date behind the Kiwi, while wheat’s 14% rise this year, places it as the 3rd best commodity performer, behind corn (+16%) and coffee (+63%).

Last but not least, a notable piece of seasonality for AUDUSD is that April has proven to be the best month for the pair, showing a rise over the last 14 years, with the exception of April 2000, 2004 and 2013. These are key factors to consider before any premature reactions may possibly emerge in reaction to this week’s RBA announcement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.