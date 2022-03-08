AUDUSD returns to earth with a thud

A clean sweep for the U.S dollar overnight as it rose against all G10 currencies to propel the DXY index to its first daily close above 99 since May 2020, aided by risk aversion and growth concerns.

March 8, 2022 4:15 AM
Research

Notably, the previously Teflon coated AUDUSD that has for the past three weeks been able to shrug off those very same concerns, supported by surging commodity prices, returned to earth with a thud.

Today's solid consumer and business confidence data has prevented the AUDUSD from building on its overnight falls. The ANZ/Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose by 0.9% last week to 100.1. A reading above 100 is considered positive, while below 100 is negative.

More importantly, the NAB Business Confidence index rose in February to 12.7 from an upwardly revised 4 in January. This was the highest reading in four months and showed broad-based improvement as the Omicron wave eased. 

Turning now to offshore influences, while the commodity story is likely to remain supportive of the AUDUSD, the economic outlook has now firmly shifted towards stagflation, just as the Federal Reserve commence rates lift-off next week. Additionally, the risks are the conflict in Ukraine will get worse before it gets better.

This suggests that in the medium term, the AUDUSD should continue to find sellers on rallies ahead of resistance .7500/.7555 and at higher levels trade more akin to that of a risk currency.

Conversely, at lower levels, we would expect the AUDUSD to find buyers back towards ,7250, reflecting the likelihood of supportive inflows from higher commodity prices and a geographical safe haven bid, as viewed the past three weeks. 

AUDUSD Daily Chart 8th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 8th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trading FOREX Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
Today 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Today 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
Yesterday 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
Yesterday 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
Yesterday 01:23 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trading FOREX articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Cross-currency swap explained: definition, calculation and example
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
August 22, 2023 02:00 PM
    Day trader looking at trading screens
    Spread in forex: what is it and how do you calculate it?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    August 14, 2023 09:00 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      August 10, 2023 08:15 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Beginners’ guide to forex trading
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 31, 2023 08:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.