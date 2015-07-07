AUD USD slides to new six year low on RBA decision

AUD/USD  (daily chart shown below) slid to a new six-year low slightly below 0.7400 on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 7, 2015 8:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD  (daily chart shown below) slid to a new six-year low slightly below 0.7400 on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it was holding its benchmark interest rates at 2%, a record low.

Several other factors have also contributed to the currency pair’s recent and ongoing weakness, not least of which include: concerns over the Chinese economy and its equity market plunge, lower commodity prices, and a persistently strong US dollar.

Additionally, late last year RBA Governor Glenn Stevens had stated that he preferred to see the AUD/USD exchange rate at 0.7500.

That psychological target was very recently hit when the currency pair gapped cleanly below this downside price objective on the open of this week’s trading. The exchange rate then fell even further on Tuesday after the noted RBA announcement, establishing a new long-term low at 0.7397 before rebounding.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Prior to this low being hit, AUD/USD had formed a large bearish flag pattern that spanned much of June. A breakdown then occurred in late June, pushing the currency pair into the current bearish continuation below the prior multi-year low of 0.7532 that was established in early April.

Both the long-term and short-term bearish trends continue to be pressured further to the downside by persistent fundamental factors noted above. Until some of these factors are alleviated, AUD/USD should continue to be weighted down, potentially towards further multi-year lows.

If the currency pair continues trading below the key 0.7500 level, the next major downside target is at the 0.7300 support level, with a possibility of continued declines towards the 0.7000 psychological level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.