AUD USD rises to critical juncture despite RBA easing

Despite the fact that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered its cash rate by 25 basis points last week to a new record low […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 9, 2016 8:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Despite the fact that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered its cash rate by 25 basis points last week to a new record low of 1.50%, as was widely expected, the Australian dollar has continued to show persistent strength within a sharp uptrend that has been in place since late May.

After lowering interest rates last week, the RBA cited in a formal policy statement its concerns over the strength of its currency, low inflation, and uncertainty in China’s economy. Last week’s rate cut followed May’s 25-basis-point cut to 1.75%, the first such slashing of interest rates in a year. While a central bank rate cut, expected or not, typically results in a weakening of the relevant currency, quite the opposite happened. The Australian dollar climbed significantly on the day of the RBA’s action, and has continued to rise steadily since then. This was due in part to the market’s perception and speculation that the central bank may be done with its monetary policy easing for the time being.

The reality could be far different, however, if the Australian dollar continues to rise significantly. This would place increased pressure on the RBA to cut rates further in attempts to ward off excessive currency strength due to yield-seeking in a global low-yield environment.

Despite this potential risk of further RBA easing, it should be unlikely in the near-term unless AUD/USD were to rise to the 0.8000 psychological level or above. For now, the currency pair has just reached a critical juncture, having established a new three-month high on Tuesday just slightly above July’s 0.7675 resistance high. As noted, AUD/USD has been trading in a clear uptrend since the 0.7150-area lows in late May. This uptrend has also been supported recently by both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages. With any clear and decisive breakout above 0.7675 resistance, which would continue the entrenched bullish trend, the next major target is around the 0.7800 resistance area, in the vicinity of April’s highs.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.