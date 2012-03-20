AUD the highlight with Japan on Holiday

EUR/USD Range: 1.3220-1.3244 Support: 1.3100 Resistance: 1.3300 Another subdued Asian session as range markets prevail with Tokyo on holiday celebrating Equinox day. The euro traded […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 20, 2012 8:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD

Range: 1.3220-1.3244
Support: 1.3100
Resistance: 1.3300

Another subdued Asian session as range markets prevail with Tokyo on holiday celebrating Equinox day. The euro traded with a very slightly weaker tone with Asian equity markets dampening risk sentiment after the Chinese government announced higher fuel prices. Today the market will keep a keen eye on Spanish, Greek and EFSF auctions before the release of the US housing starts this afternoon which are expected to show a reading of 695k.

GBP/USD
Range: 1.5835 – 1.5896
Support: 1.5700
Resistance: 1.6000

UK CPI data is released at 9.30 AM GMT this morning with the market expecting to see a continued moderation in price pressures with the inflation headline number expected to fall from 3.6% to 3.3%. Cable closed above its 200-day moving average at 1.5860 on Monday which sends another technical bullish signal as the bulls continue to signal a move to test the 2012 highs of 1.5993.
AUD/USD
Range: 1.0525-1.0625
Support: 1.0500
Resistance: 1.0650

The AUD was the highlight currency overnight with the lifestyle firstly coming under pressure following the RBA minutes which sighted there was ample scope to cut rates if needed as long as inflation was contained. The AUD was then dealt a further blow from Australian mining giant BHP Billiton that warned that Chinese demand growth was likely to fall adding to concern to the Australian mining boom after the mining tax was passed in Canberra on Monday.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.