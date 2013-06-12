Asos shares up after sales rise

The share price of fashion retailer Asos is up today (June 12th) after the company announced it has recorded a rise in international sales.

Asos revealed that in the three months to the end of May it saw its year-on-year sales increase by 45 per cent.

The firm now has 6.5 million active customers and international sales were noted to account for 67 per cent of everything that Asos sells.

It was added by the company that it expects full year results to be in line with expectations and this gave the share price of Asos a boost in early trading this morning.

At 08:34 BST it was among the best performing stocks on the London Stock Exchange, having posted a rise of nearly four per cent, a jump of more than 150 points.

Stocks are currently trading for 4,137.00, which is helping the company to close in on a new 52-week high share price for the firm.

