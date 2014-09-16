Asos shares drops following downgrade of profit forecast

Shares in online fashion retailer Asos have dropped 14 per cent in early trading.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 16, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Online fashion retailer Asos has seen a drop in its share price after its revised its profit forecast.

Shares dropped by 14 per cent in early trading despite overall sales in the three months to the end of August increasing by 15 per cent. Asos is still recovering from a fire which devastated its warehouse in Barnsley. The company was forced to suspend trading following the incident and it stated that it had lost £25 million to £30 million in lost sales.

However, Asos stated that insurance payments meant that annual profits would meet its forecasts, which had been revised following the fire. The Barnsley warehouse was the company's global distribution centre and the incidents had affected 20 per cent of the stock held at the site. It had significantly impacted on the company's operations but it is confident after a recovery in the future.

Strong UK performance has been highlighted as a potential saving grace with profits before tax are due to be in line with market expectations for the year. Its previous profit warning had been blamed on the weak pound which had been affecting its sales overseas but it was much more confident about its prospects for the future.

Nick Robertson, Asos chief executive, said: "In the new financial year, we'll make significant investments in our international pricing and proposition, as well as in our logistical infrastructure and technology platform. As a result, we expect profit before tax for the year to August 31st, 2015 to be at a similar level to 2013-14."

In June the company had issued a profit warning which sent shares tumbling by 30 per cent. It was the second warning of this kind in the space of three months and at the time Mr Robinson described the situation as something they had "not hoped for".

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.