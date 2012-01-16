Asian stocks lower on France s downgrade

As expected, Asian stocks traded lower today on the back of negative offshore leads following the downgrade of France by S&P. The regional MSCI Asia Pacific […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 16, 2012 5:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As expected, Asian stocks traded lower today on the back of negative offshore leads following the downgrade of France by S&P.

The regional MSCI Asia Pacific index was 1.3% lower in late afternoon Tokyo trading. US markets are closed overnight for a public holiday.

In the currency market, the Euro continued to weaken against the US dollar, last seen trading at around 1.2641, while the USD/JPY was in a tight trading range between 76.50-77.00.

Copper was slightly weaker but continues to trade above US$3.60, an important technical level which broke last week. It last settled at around US$3.62.

In regional corporate news, Australia’s employment prospects slipped according to a measure of job advertisements which fell for the first time in almost a year. Jobs ads fell 0.9% in December according to the monthly ANZ survey which showed a 0.1% rise in November.

Internet jobs were 1.1% lower in December and down 2.3% for the year according to the survey. The numbers will be closely watched by traders ahead of official employment data in Australia this Thursday.

The Australian dollar meanwhile continues to trade near historic highs against the Euro, last trading at around 0.8135.

All eyes will be focused on China’s GDP print for the fourth quarter of 2011 expected to be announced tomorrow – January 17.

Elsewhere, Australian resource stocks will also be closely watched when they report production numbers throughout the week commencing tomorrow.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.