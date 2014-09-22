Asian stocks down on fears of weak China growth

Shares were down in Asia amid speculation China will bit hit by slower growth.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 22, 2014 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets edged down today (September 22nd) as investors worried about slower growth in China’s economy.

The country's finance minister Lou Jiwei said national growth faces downward pressure and added that there won’t be major changes in policy in response to individual economic indicators.

He “gave a real hint that the recent policy easing may actually be quite limited,” Stuart Beavis, head of institutional equity derivatives at Vantage Capital Markets in Hong Kong, told Bloomberg. “We’re not just going to see this wall of money thrown at the Chinese slowdown.”

Mr Lou said in a statement that macroeconomic policy will focus on “comprehensive” targets, particularly job growth and price stability.

The statement follows a series of reports pointing to a slowdown of the world's second economy, with inflation remaining weak in August and industrial output growth at its lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis. 

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index (MXAP) fell 0.7 per cent, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) of mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and the Shanghai Composite Index both fell 1.7 per cent.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.