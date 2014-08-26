Asian shares mixed as investors await ECB move

Asian markets were mixed today (August 26th) as investors anticipate a move from the European Central Bank (ECB) to expand liquidity in a bid to rescue the Eurozone economy.

This comes a day after US traders reacted positively to comments from Federal Reserve's head Janet Yellen on the bank's monetary policy.

She said that despite a sharp fall in joblessness there was "considerable uncertainty about the level of employment" in the economy, which was taken as a sign that the Fed would only raise rates late next year, rather than earlier as some feared.

The Dow added 0.44 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 0.41 per cent.

Meanwhile, the euro slipped to a one-year low against the dollar after comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi late last week that the central bank was prepared to respond with all its "available" tools resonated in the market, Reuters reports.

Tokyo fell 0.59 per cent today to 15,521.22 and Hong Kong shed 0.37 per cent to end at 25,074.50 after hitting a six-year high yesterday.

Shanghai sank 0.99 per cent to 2,207.11, while Sydney ended flat to 5,637.6 and Seoul edged up 0.35 per cent higher to 2,068.05.

