Asian shares mixed after Japan trade data

Asian stocks were mixed again today (October 21st), with the Chinese market tumbling while the Tokyo Stock Exchange jumped nearly two per cent to six-week highs.

Data from the Ministry of Finance showed Japan's exports rose 0.6 per cent in September from a year earlier, down from August's 3.1 per cent gain and below forecasts of a 3.4 per cent rise.

Imports declined 11.1 per cent year-on-year in September, beating expectations of a 11.7 per cent annual drop. The weak trade figures renewed speculation that the Bank of Japan would launch further stimulus.

Meanwhile, China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 3.1 per cent to 3,320.68 due to weak earnings forecasts from heavy industrials in China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 soared 1.9 per cent to 18,554.28 and South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.2 per cent at 2,042.98. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2 per cent to 5,248.30. Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.