Asian shares mixed after Greek debt talks

Investors worried about Greece’s future in the eurozone.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 17, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stock markets were mixed today (February 17th) after Greek debt talks broke down, raising the prospect the country might leave the euro currency. 

Greece rejected a bailout proposal by its eurozone partners yesterday, before they told the country to ask for an extension to its existing bailout program before further talks on its financing can take place. 

If no agreement is reached soon, investors worry that Greece might have little option but to default and exit the eurozone.

Europe will remain an overarching risk story for investors," IG strategist Evan Lucas told AP. "In the more likely scenario of Greece remaining in the EU, the question remains of whether the ECB would provide additional support, looking to provide stimulus rather than forcing further austerity."

Meanwhile, fresh data signalled some stabilisation in China's property market. New home prices posted their fifth month of annual drops in January, down 5.1 per cent from the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 remained flat at 18,001.58 while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 per cent to 3,252.30. 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent to 24,808.39 and Seoul's Kospi was up 0.1 per cent at 1,959.61.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.