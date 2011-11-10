Asian shares may see some modest gains today

Asian shares are set for modest gains today as the European financial issue was somewhat addressed, at least in the short term, overnight. Italian 10-year […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 10, 2011 10:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian shares are set for modest gains today as the European financial issue was somewhat addressed, at least in the short term, overnight. Italian 10-year bond yields fell 35 basis points to 6.86% after the European Central Bank was said to have purchased securities.

Italy sold the maximum amount of one year treasury bills on offer at an auction. Also in Europe, ratings agency S&P was caught in an embarrassing episode, having to correct its false cut to France’s credit rating, saying it was a technical error.

The EUR/USD remains slightly above 1.36 at the time of writing, reversing some of its recent losses but not exactly outperforming as traders are still cautious given recent developments.

In regional currencies, the Japanese Yen continues to appreciate despite desperate efforts from Japanese authorities to contain the currency rise. The USD/JPY was last trading at 77.65, slowly creeping back to its pre-intervention highs.

Meanwhile as we have previously written, the pressure from Japanese multinational companies will no doubt be compounding, stubborn with the competitive disadvantage the currency creates.

Market forecasts are for GDP in Japan to have grown at an annual rate of 5.9% in the September quarter, reversing three consecutive quarters of contraction. The official numbers are out on November 14th.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.