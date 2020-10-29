Asian Morning: U.S. Stocks Rebound After Wednesday Selloff





On Thursday, U.S. stocks rebounded following a 3% selloff Wednesday. Thegained 139 points (+0.52%) to 26659, thejumped 39 points (+1.19%) to 3310, and thesurged 207 points (+1.87%) to 11350.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were encouraged to see more signs in U.S. economic recovery. Official data showed that(+32.0% expected, -31.4% in the second quarter).for the week ended October 24 (770,000 expected).Media (+3.3%), Energy (+3.2%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+3.06%) sectors performed the best. Alliance Data Systems (ADS +18.92%), CBRE Group (CBRE +16.80%) and Twitter (TWTR +8.04%) are top gainers. Meanwhile, Abiomed (ABMD -10.03%) and eBay (EBAY -7.46%) were top losers.Approximately 58% (65% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 12% (30% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.The VIX Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, fell 3.08 points (-7.65%) to 37.2.European stocks ended mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 eased 0.12%, while, and France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were little changed.U.S. Treasury prices came under pressure, as the benchmarkto 0.835% from 0.780% Wednesday.declined $7.62 (-0.41%) to $1,869 an ounce.U.S.(December) dropped $1.10 (-2.94%) to $36.29 a barrel, the lowest level since June.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar showed further strength against other major currencies. Thejumping 0.56% to 93.92.as it sank 0.61% to 1.1674. As expected, thekept its deposit facility rate unchanged at -0.50%. In Germany, the jobless rate ticked down to 6.2% in October (6.3% expected) and consumer prices edged up 0.1% on month (+0.0% expected).rebounded 0.27% to 104.60. Japan's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% while downgrading its 2020 GDP growth forecast to -5.5% from -4.7% previously. Also, official data showed that Japan's retail sales slipped 0.1% on month in September (+1.0% expected).fell 0.41% to 1.2930. On a daily chart it has returned to levels below both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.declined a further 0.22% to 0.7028, striking against the lower Bollinger band on a daily chart.