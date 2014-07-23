Asian markets up on solid US corporate earnings

Asian stock markets were up today (July 23rd) following a US stocks rise on steady economic data.

Shares ended higher on Wall Street yesterday, reacting positively to existing home sales and inflation data, with some upbeat earnings reports also contributing to the gains.

Investors are keeping an eye on the ongoing military conflict in the Gaza strip after the US temporarily halted flights to Tel Aviv, following a rocket attack near the airport.

In addition, markets have been roiled by heightened tensions between Russia and the West after a Malaysia Airlines jet was shot down over an area of eastern Ukraine. But these tensions eased yesterday after the separatists released a train packed with bodies and handed over the aircraft's black boxes.

Singapore's Straits Times gained 0.50 per cent at 3,333.55, while South Korea's Seoul Composite was up 0.17 per cent at 2,032.36. China's Shanghai Composite added 0.21 per cent at 2,079.74.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.41 per cent at 23,880.80. Japan's Nikkei was flat at 15,339.44.

