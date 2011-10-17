Asian markets trade higher Singapore exports fall

Asian markets were higher as global risk appetite resumed. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 1.8% by late afternoon trading in Tokyo. Around four stocks […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 17, 2011 5:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets were higher as global risk appetite resumed. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 1.8% by late afternoon trading in Tokyo. Around four stocks advanced for each one that declined. The index is building on recent momentum after booking a 3.4% rise last week, the best week since the end of March this year. 

In regional economic news, Singapore’s exports unexpectedly fell in September as weakening expansion in the world’s biggest economies eroded demand for electronics and petrochemicals. Net exports excluding oil fell by around 4.5% compared to the same period last year. The market was expecting a decline, but the number was around 1% above the median estimate. Still, the rough patch may have passed with prospects improving for the next quarter. 

All eyes will be on the U.S. session tonight and whether recent gains can be consolidated. Companies reporting Tuesday in the US include Coca Cola, Bank of America, Apple and Yahoo. Tonight Asian time will see the official industrial production figures released in the U.S., with the market expecting a modest 0.2% rise. 

In Australia, Fortescue’s quarterly result is not outstanding but it also shows resilience in the business model as production numbers ramp up despite all the negative news around iron ore pricing. 

The group admits it will experience some pricing pressure in the next half but is working hard at lowering costs – in turn insulating margins. 

On first glance, we like what we see. Cash costs for the September quarter fell by 6% compared to the prior quarter, down to US$49.78. Production volumes were impacted in July but the run-rate is still in line with 55 million tonne per annum which will please the market. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.