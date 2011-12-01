Asian markets rocket higher on the back of massive US rally

Asian stocks booked large gains today on the back of strong offshore leads. There was plenty of green as the MSCI Asia Pacific index added […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 1, 2011 2:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks booked large gains today on the back of strong offshore leads. There was plenty of green as the MSCI Asia Pacific index added 3.5% in early afternoon Tokyo trading. S&P500 index futures were pointing to another good night, last up around 0.2% which is much less than last night’s gains but still in positive territory. Around nine shares were up for each that declined.

In individual markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average added 2.4%, South Korea’s Kospi Index gained an impressive 4.1% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged a massive 5.9%. The

Shanghai Composite Index was around 3% higher at the time of writing, on course for its biggest increase since May 2010, despite Chinese PMI data showing more weakness in industrial output last month. The purchasing managers’ index compiled by the Chinese Federation of Logistics and Purchasing slid to 49 in November, lower than market expectations and the weakest performance since the global downturn in 2009.

A separate PMI released by HSBC and Markit Economics slid to read at 47.7, also at its lowest level since March 2009.

In regional currencies, the Korean Won traded 1,127.15 against the dollar, continuing a fourth day of gains. The Australian dollar looks comfortable above the 1.02 range against the U.S. dollar but has fallen slightly below that level during the session. At least parity now looks safe.

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s move when it next meets on 6 December. The euro also continues to build on its recent gains, now trading at around 1.3450 against the dollar with an intra-day high of 1.3473 being hit during the Asian session.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.