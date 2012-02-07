Asian markets mostly flat despite negative offshore leads

Asian markets were mostly flat despite very slight negative offshore leads. The MSCI Asia Pacific index gave away early gains while S&P500 index futures were […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 7, 2012 4:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets were mostly flat despite very slight negative offshore leads. The MSCI Asia Pacific index gave away early gains while S&P500 index futures were last little changed. Markets in China were the weakest among regional peers, with the Shanghai Composite last down just under 2%. Copper futures were also last pointing to a moderate decline of around 1%. Gold continues to struggle, giving away recent gains, to last settle at around US$1720/oz.

Regional currency news was dominated by a large risk in the Australian dollar against all peers following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to leave rates unchanged. The RBA has the benefit of flexibility in its rate approach, something not many other central banks enjoy – particularly in the US where rates are at record lows and two rounds of money printing have only now started to yield results in economic growth. Australia’s two tier economy might not benefit many individuals but it helps the RBA navigate in the current complex global market environment. That flexibility was today displayed by keeping rates on hold, as we had expected.

The task is now to sit back and evaluate global developments and the impact of two 25 basis point cuts last year. This is very supportive for the A$ against its trading peers. It hit a high of $1.0806 against the US dollar before coming back slightly, last trading at 1.0780. The A$ also hit a record high against the Euro, last trading at 0.8224. Currency news was also dominated by Bank of Japan comments which stressed the dire situation the yen is having on exports. Comments hinting further intervention only slightly elevated the dollar against the yen, last trading at 76.70 which by historical standards is still a very low post-war level.

Regional corporate news was also dominated by Australian banks – both the National Australia Bank (NAB) and Macquarie Group reported numbers below market expectations. Tomorrow will see the world’s largest mining company by revenue – BHP Biliton – report its interim earnings numbers. The stock is the largest constituent on the S&P/ASX200 index which closed 0.5% lower, again failing to exceed the 4300 level. In other corporate news, Asia’s second largest smartphone manufacturer – Taiwan’s HTC Corp – fell by more than 6% after reporting numbers that missed earnings estimates.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.