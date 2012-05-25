Asian markets may see some green today

Asian stocks might finally see some green today on reasonable offshore leads. US markets were mildly positive with the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.3% higher […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 25, 2012 1:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks might finally see some green today on reasonable offshore leads. US markets were mildly positive with the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.3% higher and the S&P500 up by 0.1%.

Market sentiment improved with comments from Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti who reiterated most leaders of the European Union summit backed joint European bonds. This might pave the way for a better integrated method of addressing the current debt crisis.

The Euro remains vulnerable, despite the reassurances, last trading at 125.30. City Index Chief Global Strategist Ashraf Laidi thinks the currency might continue to fall further towards the 120 level against the US dollar before bottoming. That view will no doubt be shaped by the politics around the upcoming Greek election.

Asian markets will be watching very closely.

In regional economic news, Japan reported national core April CPI today of 0.2% compared to the same period last year. The data marks the third straight month of increases but the rate of increase remains below the central bank’s 1% inflation target range.

Market consensus estimates were for a 0.1% rise in April. The numbers exclude seasonal factors but include oil products.

In commodities, the price of platinum continues to trade at a discount to gold, last trading at US$1424/oz compared to gold at US$1555/oz.

We regularly monitor the gold to silver ratio, which at the moment stands at around 55x – in line with the 20 year historical mean range – but the gold/platinum ratio is starting to look more interesting, still unusually above 1x.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.