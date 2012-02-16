Asian markets lower on Greece concerns Australia reports strong jobs number

Asian markets followed the lead from the US and moved lower at the open of trading today. Concerns about the Greek financial situation is definitely […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 16, 2012 4:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets followed the lead from the US and moved lower at the open of trading today. Concerns about the Greek financial situation is definitely hanging around and dampening sentiment at the moment.

In Australia, the latest jobs data show some strength and they look very strong on face value given the anecdotal evidence of jobs losses we’ve been hearing over the past few weeks. The participation rate was in line with expectations but the number of jobs was much higher, at 46,300 compared to market expectations of 10,000.

The Australian economy, through its diversity and exposure to a huge pipeline of energy and minerals projects, is showing it strength through these numbers.

Full time employment increased by a solid 12,300 jobs, which was also a notch above market expectations. Part time employment was the standout, up 34,000 after last month’s poor numbers.

Any way you slice it, these numbers are very strong and the unemployment rate is down to 5.1% – the envy of many developed countries around the globe.

The corporate reporting season is dominated by Westpac today, which showed a net cash of $1.5bn. This is slightly below market expectations but is impacted by some one-off factors so the market can live with the overall number being a touch soft.

Market consensus numbers will most likely be revised lower for the full year until Westpac can show the first quarter woes were mostly one off and momentum can start to improve in the second and third quarters.

Net interest margins for Westpac were down by 10 basis points, again the same as CBA, but a lot of the Westpac decline was due to issues in treasury and markets income, which when excluded, shows only a modest margin decline of 2 basis points.

Again, the market can live with this and will probably see it as a positive. Asset quality is sound and while arrears have increased slightly, they remain at manageable levels, again similar to what CBA reported yesterday. So overall, possibly some downgrades to earnings estimates for this financial year but no major black spots to worry about.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.