Asian markets fall but declines mixed

    Asian markets continued their falls today but the declines were mixed across the region. About five shares retreated for every one that gained […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2011 6:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

 

Asian markets continued their falls today but the declines were mixed across the region.

About five shares retreated for every one that gained on MSCI’s Asia excluding Japan Index, helping the gauge to a 10 percent slump for the week. Japanese markets are shut for a holiday. South Korea’s Kospi Index sank 3.9%, Taiwan’s Taiex Index tumbled 2.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.7%.

Australia was the regional bright spot, down 1.5% after trading flat briefly during early afternoon trading. Ratings agency S&P reaffirmed its AAA rating for the Australian federal government today and maintained a stable outlook.

Separately, in its September Financial Stability Review, Australia’s central bank said Australia’s banks have substantially strengthened their liquidity, funding and capital positions in recent years.

There were not too many brave traders holding unnecessary positions going in to the weekend. All eyes will be on U.S. markets when they resume trading tonight.

Futures signal the S&P 500 may rebound from yesterday’s 3.2% drop. The gauge has dropped 7.1% this week after the Federal Reserve said on Sept. 21 it saw “significant downside risks” in the economy.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.