Despite lackluster performance seen in the Asian stock indices, their respective medium-term uptrend remains intact.

April 18, 2019 4:36 AM
Stock market snapshot as of [18/4/2019 0640 GMT]

  • Almost all the major Asian stock indices slide into negative territory after a lacklustre performance seen in yesterday’s U.S stock market. In addition, it is likely due to profit taking activities ahead of the long weekend Easter holidays where Hong Kong and Australia stock markets will remain close on Mon, 22 Apr.
  • The worst performer was the Kospi 200 where it declined by -1.55% led by Samsung Electronics where media reported that the test models of its new foldable phone suffered defects just after days of usage.
  • Despite today’s lacklustre performance seen in the Asian stock indices, their medium-term uptrend remains intact as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap).

*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

 

