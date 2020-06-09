Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed, Dow Eases 1%





On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. Themarked another record close at 9967 (+65 points or 0.7%), while theretreated 300 points (-1.1%) to 27272, and thefell 25 points (-0.8%) to 3207.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewTechnology Hardware & Equipment (+1.93%), Retailing (+1.14%) and Media (+0.48%) sectors were the best performers, while Automobiles & Components (-5.26%), Energy (-3.59%) and Capital Goods (-2.6%) sectors lost the most.(AAPL +3.16%) and(AMZN +3.04%) closed at record highs.On the technical side, about 68.8% (60.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 94.7% (92.7% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data front, the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index rose to 94.4 in May (92.5 expected), and Wholesale Inventories (final reading) grew 0.3% on month in April (+0.4% expected).Later today, U.S. Consumer Price Index (flat in May expected) will be reported. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its key interest rates unchanged.European stocks got deeper in negative territory, with theIndex losing 1.2%. Both Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 1.6%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 2.1%.U.S. Treasury prices rebounded further, as the benchmarkdeclined to 0.829% from 0.883% Monday.price was up for a second day as it added $16.00 (+1.0%) to $1,714 an ounce.Oil prices pared early losses to settle higher. The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2020 oil price forecasts while lowering its projection for U.S. oil production. U.S.(July) climbed 2.0% to $38.94 a barrel.On the forex front, theslipped 0.2% on day to 96.39.climbed 0.4% to 1.1335. Official data showed that the eurozone's first quarter GDP posted -3.1% on year (-3.2% on year expected). On the other hand, German exports declined 24.0% on month in April (-15.6% expected) and imports dropped 16.5% (-16.0% expected).fell 0.1% to 1.2717, snapping an eight-day rally.slid 0.6% to 107.78. This morning, government data showed that Japan's core machine orders dropped 12.0% on month in April (-7.0% expected).